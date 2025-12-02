Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry

World News
02-12-2025 | 08:44
Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry
Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry

Venezuela announced on Tuesday that it had reauthorized flights carrying migrants deported by the United States, days after suspending them due to President Donald Trump's demand that Venezuelan airspace be considered "closed."

The aviation authority "has received a request from the U.S. government to resume flights repatriating Venezuelan migrants from that country to Venezuela," said a statement from the Ministry of Transportation. "On the instructions of President Nicolas Maduro, this is authorized."

AFP

