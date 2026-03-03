News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President tells Quintet committee decision on state monopoly over war and peace is final
Lebanon News
03-03-2026 | 04:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese President tells Quintet committee decision on state monopoly over war and peace is final
President Joseph Aoun told members of the Quintet committee that a recent Cabinet decision affirming the Lebanese state's exclusive authority over matters of war and peace is "sovereign and final," with no reversal.
Aoun said the decision, adopted by the cabinet, reserves solely for the Lebanese state the right to decide on war and peace and prohibits any illegal military or security activities. He added that the cabinet tasked the Lebanese Army and security forces with implementing the decision across all Lebanese territory.
Addressing representatives of the Quintet committee, Aoun called on their governments to press Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon.
He reaffirmed Lebanon's "full and final commitment" to the provisions of the declaration on the cessation of hostilities in a way that preserves peace and stability, and expressed readiness to resume negotiations on the matter with civilian participation and international sponsorship.
Aoun said Lebanon is counting on the continued support of the Quintet countries, which he credited with helping halt the deterioration of security, end the presidential vacuum, and back the restoration of constitutional institutions. He said their support reflects a firm conviction that regional stability is linked to Lebanon's stability.
The president also said that rockets fired a day earlier toward Israeli-controlled territory were launched from outside the area south of the Litani River, where the Lebanese Army is deployed and carrying out its duties fully, as it does in other regions of the country.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
Quintet
Committee
State
Monopoly
War
Peace
Next
Israel stages ground incursion into south Lebanon border zone: Lebanese army source
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army repositions from Blue Line posts to forward village bases
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-15
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-15
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-24
Lebanon's FM pledges reform and state monopoly on arms at UN Human Rights Council
Lebanon News
2026-02-24
Lebanon's FM pledges reform and state monopoly on arms at UN Human Rights Council
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
Lebanese PM tells Bloomberg government is ready to expand role in ceasefire mechanism
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
Lebanese PM tells Bloomberg government is ready to expand role in ceasefire mechanism
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:11
At least 30,000 displaced people in shelters in Lebanon: UNHCR
Lebanon News
06:11
At least 30,000 displaced people in shelters in Lebanon: UNHCR
0
Lebanon News
06:07
Israel military says creating buffer zone in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:07
Israel military says creating buffer zone in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:51
Israel stages ground incursion into south Lebanon border zone: Lebanese army source
Lebanon News
05:51
Israel stages ground incursion into south Lebanon border zone: Lebanese army source
0
Lebanon News
03:57
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army repositions from Blue Line posts to forward village bases
Lebanon News
03:57
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army repositions from Blue Line posts to forward village bases
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Several explosions heard in southern Iran's Shiraz: Local media
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Several explosions heard in southern Iran's Shiraz: Local media
0
Lebanon News
05:51
Israel stages ground incursion into south Lebanon border zone: Lebanese army source
Lebanon News
05:51
Israel stages ground incursion into south Lebanon border zone: Lebanese army source
0
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Israel army says no reason for Lebanon ground invasion for now
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Israel army says no reason for Lebanon ground invasion for now
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Israel's Channel 12 cites source saying assessment growing that Iran's Khamenei has been eliminated
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Israel's Channel 12 cites source saying assessment growing that Iran's Khamenei has been eliminated
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:46
Al Hadath: Berri shocked by Hezbollah move, backs Lebanese state
Lebanon News
06:46
Al Hadath: Berri shocked by Hezbollah move, backs Lebanese state
2
Lebanon News
12:53
Yedioth Ahronoth: Hezbollah’s Mohammad Raad not assassinated
Lebanon News
12:53
Yedioth Ahronoth: Hezbollah’s Mohammad Raad not assassinated
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel says Lebanon’s Hezbollah ban is political maneuver, prepares military response: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel says Lebanon’s Hezbollah ban is political maneuver, prepares military response: The details
4
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah MP responds to PM Salam’s statement on government’s handling of Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah MP responds to PM Salam’s statement on government’s handling of Israeli aggression
5
Lebanon News
15:18
Drones targeting UK base in Cyprus were launched from Lebanon: Cypriot government source
Lebanon News
15:18
Drones targeting UK base in Cyprus were launched from Lebanon: Cypriot government source
6
Lebanon News
19:14
Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV says Israeli strike hit Beirut office
Lebanon News
19:14
Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV says Israeli strike hit Beirut office
7
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam affirms no military action outside state authority in rebuke to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam affirms no military action outside state authority in rebuke to Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
11:21
Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed wing says Lebanon commander killed in Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
11:21
Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed wing says Lebanon commander killed in Israeli strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More