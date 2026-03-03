Lebanese President tells Quintet committee decision on state monopoly over war and peace is final

President Joseph Aoun told members of the Quintet committee that a recent Cabinet decision affirming the Lebanese state's exclusive authority over matters of war and peace is "sovereign and final," with no reversal.



Aoun said the decision, adopted by the cabinet, reserves solely for the Lebanese state the right to decide on war and peace and prohibits any illegal military or security activities. He added that the cabinet tasked the Lebanese Army and security forces with implementing the decision across all Lebanese territory.



Addressing representatives of the Quintet committee, Aoun called on their governments to press Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon.



He reaffirmed Lebanon's "full and final commitment" to the provisions of the declaration on the cessation of hostilities in a way that preserves peace and stability, and expressed readiness to resume negotiations on the matter with civilian participation and international sponsorship.



Aoun said Lebanon is counting on the continued support of the Quintet countries, which he credited with helping halt the deterioration of security, end the presidential vacuum, and back the restoration of constitutional institutions. He said their support reflects a firm conviction that regional stability is linked to Lebanon's stability.



The president also said that rockets fired a day earlier toward Israeli-controlled territory were launched from outside the area south of the Litani River, where the Lebanese Army is deployed and carrying out its duties fully, as it does in other regions of the country.