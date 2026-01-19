Deadly blast hits Kabul hotel: Afghan police, govt

A deadly explosion hit a central Kabul hotel on Monday, city police and the Afghan government said, and an AFP journalist saw firefighters near the scene.



"An explosion occurred in a hotel on Gulfaroshi Street in Shahr-e-Naw, the fourth district of Kabul city, causing casualties," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said without detailing the cause.



Abdul Mateen Qani, the interior ministry spokesman, told AFP: "We do have casualties, both wounded and killed."



AFP