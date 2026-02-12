News
Beirut port disaster remains unsolved five years after deadly blast
News Bulletin Reports
12-02-2026 | 13:05
Beirut port disaster remains unsolved five years after deadly blast
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
For five years, the mystery of the ammonium nitrate that exploded at the Beirut port has remained unsolved.
Public opinion remains divided. Some blame Hezbollah for the presence of the ammonium nitrate, with Syria behind it to fight armed groups in its territory. Others accuse former supporters of the Syrian opposition of bringing it in. Between these two theories, some suggest Israel exploited the situation to damage the port.
Administratively, the theory of negligence cannot be ignored: the shipment may have been unloaded carelessly for logistical reasons, leading to its explosion during welding.
Investigations have considered all these scenarios. Judge Tarek Bitar simulated the port fire and sent legal inquiries to several countries. For the first time, he revealed a judicial request sent to Syria after the new regime took power, asking whether any Syrians had admitted to using part of the ammonium nitrate that exploded in Beirut.
So far, Lebanese authorities have received no response. The judge is also awaiting a reply from the central bank regarding bank transactions linked to companies mentioned in the case.
Sources say the outcome of these inquiries will not delay the indictment, which the investigating judge insists on issuing as quickly as possible—especially after he was cleared by the investigative body of “usurping power,” the charge previously brought against him by Judge Ghassan Oueidat. Because usurping power is a criminal offense, a judge cannot issue an indictment while under investigation for a crime.
Issuing the indictment does not close the case. The public prosecutor must review it, raising the question: will Lebanon’s top prosecutor, Judge Jamal al-Hajjar, who retires in March, take on this politically sensitive case at the end of his career? The file may face political pressure ahead of parliamentary elections, regardless of the outcome, or will responsibility pass to a new judicial term?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut Port
Explosion
Ammonium Nitrate
Hezbollah
Syria
Tarek Bitar
Trapped between aid and reality: Tripoli residents flee collapsing homes, face unaffordable rents
Previous
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
Bulgarian court rejects Lebanon's request to extradite suspect linked to Beirut Port blast
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
Bulgarian court rejects Lebanon's request to extradite suspect linked to Beirut Port blast
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trapped between aid and reality: Tripoli residents flee collapsing homes, face unaffordable rents
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trapped between aid and reality: Tripoli residents flee collapsing homes, face unaffordable rents
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Netanyahu fails to sway Trump as Israel conducts major drills amid US‑Iran uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Netanyahu fails to sway Trump as Israel conducts major drills amid US‑Iran uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
Lebanon News
2026-02-05
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-05
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-11
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-11
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
World News
2025-12-24
France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte
World News
2025-12-24
France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
