Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

News Bulletin Reports
13-02-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saad Hariri to mark father&#39;s assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is set to address supporters of the Future Movement on Saturday during events marking the anniversary of the assassination of his father, Rafic Hariri, as his base watches closely for any indication that he may return to active politics.

The crowd is expected to listen for clues on whether Hariri will re-enter the political arena and contest the next parliamentary elections. 

However, political indicators and available information suggest he is unlikely to make such a decisive announcement.

According to the report, Hariri is expected to touch on the election file during his speech at his father's grave, but without taking a clear stance on whether he will participate or stay out. 

Instead, he is expected to keep his position open, citing uncertainty about whether elections will be held as scheduled, which would make any final decision premature.

Hariri's anticipated remarks are drawing attention beyond his own supporters, with Lebanese political forces and regional and international actors closely monitoring his next move.

A group of ambassadors sought to gauge Hariri's intentions on the first day of his return to Lebanon. He held meetings at his Beirut residence with U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa and Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov, who publicly said he discussed parliamentary elections with Hariri and invited him to visit Moscow.

Hariri also met with French Ambassador Hervé Magro, Spanish Ambassador Jesús Santos Aguado, and U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Sources close to Hariri said the diplomatic outreach reflects his continued political weight, describing him as representing a large segment of Lebanese society and a voice of moderation among Muslims. They said Hariri stressed he remains committed to the moderate political line established by his late father.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Saad Hariri

Father

Rafic Hariri

Assassination

Anniversary

Supporters

Political

Return

LBCI Next
From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul
Beirut port disaster remains unsolved five years after deadly blast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Lebanon's President pays tribute to Rafic Hariri ahead of assassination anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-09

Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary

LBCI
World News
2026-02-03

Russian attacks on Ukraine 'don't signal seriousness' on peace: NATO chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-22

PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-12

Beirut port disaster remains unsolved five years after deadly blast

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-30

Iran designates Royal Canadian Navy a terrorist organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-13

Hezbollah’s Qassem urges state to defend sovereignty, rejects disarmament pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-07

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05

Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:48

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:07

IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More