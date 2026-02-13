Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is set to address supporters of the Future Movement on Saturday during events marking the anniversary of the assassination of his father, Rafic Hariri, as his base watches closely for any indication that he may return to active politics.



The crowd is expected to listen for clues on whether Hariri will re-enter the political arena and contest the next parliamentary elections.



However, political indicators and available information suggest he is unlikely to make such a decisive announcement.



According to the report, Hariri is expected to touch on the election file during his speech at his father's grave, but without taking a clear stance on whether he will participate or stay out.



Instead, he is expected to keep his position open, citing uncertainty about whether elections will be held as scheduled, which would make any final decision premature.



Hariri's anticipated remarks are drawing attention beyond his own supporters, with Lebanese political forces and regional and international actors closely monitoring his next move.



A group of ambassadors sought to gauge Hariri's intentions on the first day of his return to Lebanon. He held meetings at his Beirut residence with U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa and Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov, who publicly said he discussed parliamentary elections with Hariri and invited him to visit Moscow.



Hariri also met with French Ambassador Hervé Magro, Spanish Ambassador Jesús Santos Aguado, and U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.



Sources close to Hariri said the diplomatic outreach reflects his continued political weight, describing him as representing a large segment of Lebanese society and a voice of moderation among Muslims. They said Hariri stressed he remains committed to the moderate political line established by his late father.