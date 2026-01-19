German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday said U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on countries that oppose his designs on Greenland would harm both the United States and Europe.



"Customs duties are usually paid by those in the country where the imports are received –- in this case, American consumers," Merz said.



"But (the tariffs) would also, of course, damage our economy, the European economy and, in particular, the German economy."



AFP