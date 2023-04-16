As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do

World
2023-04-16 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do

Heinz Smital was a 24-year-old nuclear physics researcher when he first saw how far nuclear contamination could spread after the Chornobyl disaster in 1986.

A few days after it occurred he waved a damp cloth out of a window at the University of Vienna to sample the city's air and was shocked by how many radionuclides could be seen under a microscope.

"Technetium, Cobalt, Cesium 134, Cesium 137 …Chornobyl was 1,000 kilometers away … That made an impression," Smital, now 61, said as he told Reuters about his life-long activism against nuclear power in Germany.

On Saturday Germany will shut off its last three reactors, ending six decades of nuclear power which helped spawn one of Europe's strongest protest movements and the political party that governs Berlin today, the Greens.

"I can look back on a great many successes where I saw injustice and many years later, there was a breakthrough," Smital said, showing a photo of himself in 1990s in front of the Unterweser Nuclear Power Plant, which was closed in 2011 following the Fukushima disaster in Japan.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel responded to Fukushima by doing what no other Western leader had done, passing a law to exit nuclear by 2022.

An estimated 50,000 protesters in Germany formed a 45-kilometre long (27-mile) human chain after the Fukushima disaster from Stuttgart to the Neckarwestheim Nuclear Power Plant. Merkel would announce Germany's planned nuclear exit within weeks.

"We really stood hand in hand at a certain point in time. I was also in the chain … It was impressive how that formed," Smital said.

"That was a great feeling of a movement and also of belonging …a very nice, communal, exciting feeling that also develops a power," Smital said.

One of the long-running movement's early successes came in the 1970s when it managed to get plans for a nuclear plant in Wyhl in western Germany overturned.
In parallel, a divided Germany during the Cold War also saw a peace movement evolve amid concerns among Germans that their land could become a battlefield between the two camps.

"This produced a strong peace movement and the two movements reinforced each other," said Nicolas Wendler, a spokesperson for Germany's nuclear technology industry group KernD.

Moving from street protests to organized political work with the establishment of the Greens party in 1980 gave the movement more power.

It was a Greens-coalition government that introduced the country's first nuclear phase-out law in 2002.

"The nuclear phase-out is a Greens project … and all parties have practically adopted it," said Rainer Klute, head of pro-nuclear non-profit association Nuklearia.

On Saturday, both Smital and Klute stood as protesters at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, one celebrating the end of nuclear power, the other lamenting its demise.

"We have no other choice but to accept the phase-out for the time being," Klute said.

Yet for Smital, the reactor closures do not mean the end of his activism.

"We have a uranium fuel assemblies’ factory in Germany … we have uranium enrichment, so there is still a lot that needs to be discussed here and I will be on the street a lot …very gladly," he said.



Reuters
 

World

Germany

End

Nuclear

Era

Activist

Plant

LBCI Next
Philippines stoking regional tension with US bases pact, China envoy says
Spanish PM apologizes over sexual consent law reform loophole
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Ivory Coast suspends daily over coverage of opposition probe

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Signs of pain as easy cash era ends are growing

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

China says Australia-Britain-US nuclear submarine cooperation may spark arms race

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:32

Nigeria's electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race

LBCI
World
08:27

Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier's refusal to work Sundays

LBCI
World
08:11

More than 6,000 troops to play role in Charles’ coronation

LBCI
World
08:06

Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Mongolia grass fires threaten border with China - Chinese state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption

LBCI
World
08:01

Britain eyes development roles in Japan offshore wind –official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app