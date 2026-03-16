Iran Guards threaten to target US companies in region, urge evacuations

Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 12:07
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Iran Guards threaten to target US companies in region, urge evacuations
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Iran Guards threaten to target US companies in region, urge evacuations

Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened on Monday to target U.S. companies across the region, calling on employees to evacuate the sites.

"Employees of American companies... are requested to leave these areas immediately. These areas will soon be targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," said the Guards in on their official Sepah News website.

It was not immediately clear which companies would be targeted but last week, the Tasnim news agency published a list of potential targets on Telegram that included the offices of tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia in Gulf countries.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Guards

Target

US

Companies

Evacuations

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