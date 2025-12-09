Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
09-12-2025
LBCI
LBCI
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 6,000, diesel decreased by LBP 18,000, while gas rose by LBP 29,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,456,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,495,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,390,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,138,000
 

Lebanon's fuel update: Gasoline and gas remain steady, diesel prices fall
LBCI Previous

