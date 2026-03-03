On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 9,000, while diesel prices surged by LBP 13,000, and gas prices increased by LBP 16,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,824,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,867,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,411,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,417,000