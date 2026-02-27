Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders

Lebanon Economy
27-02-2026 | 07:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said recent measures to place all payment defaulters under the customs system have led to significant improvements in revenue collection, with many companies responding by settling outstanding dues.

Jaber said the ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders and those who fail to declare or pay what they owe.

"We are seeking to provide the necessary resources to the directorate, given staffing shortages across the Finance Ministry due to the emigration of qualified personnel, to activate tax collection fully," he noted.

The minister added that the value-added tax system includes numerous exemptions and that mechanisms are in place to combat VAT evasion.

In the same context, Jaber called for the draft financial gap law to be placed on parliament's agenda for discussion and swift approval once deliberations are complete. He said passing the law would help Lebanon improve its financial situation.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Yassine Jaber

Finance

Ministry

Revenues

Unregistered

Tax

Evaders

VAT

Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-30

Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-17

PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-18

Finance Minister Jaber reviews digital modernization with World Bank delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-07

PM Salam from Tyre: Lebanese government is working on three main tracks to recovery

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24

Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-24

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21

Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-26

India, Israel to push free trade pact, boost defence cooperation, Modi says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon eyes role in IMEC: Can Beirut and Tripoli ports become key hubs for the new trade route?

LBCI
Middle East News
09:22

Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-23

Four Syrian security personnel killed in IS attack: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon eyes role in IMEC: Can Beirut and Tripoli ports become key hubs for the new trade route?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases

LBCI
World News
13:47

White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports

LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

PM Salam marks one year in office: Lebanese government laid foundation for rebuilding the state

LBCI
World News
14:03

Iran, US talks ended after 'significant progress': Oman FM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More