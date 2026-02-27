News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
Lebanon Economy
27-02-2026 | 07:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said recent measures to place all payment defaulters under the customs system have led to significant improvements in revenue collection, with many companies responding by settling outstanding dues.
Jaber said the ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders and those who fail to declare or pay what they owe.
"We are seeking to provide the necessary resources to the directorate, given staffing shortages across the Finance Ministry due to the emigration of qualified personnel, to activate tax collection fully," he noted.
The minister added that the value-added tax system includes numerous exemptions and that mechanisms are in place to combat VAT evasion.
In the same context, Jaber called for the draft financial gap law to be placed on parliament's agenda for discussion and swift approval once deliberations are complete. He said passing the law would help Lebanon improve its financial situation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Yassine Jaber
Finance
Ministry
Revenues
Unregistered
Tax
Evaders
VAT
Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-30
Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions
Lebanon News
2025-12-30
Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-17
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
Lebanon News
2026-02-17
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-18
Finance Minister Jaber reviews digital modernization with World Bank delegation
Lebanon News
2026-02-18
Finance Minister Jaber reviews digital modernization with World Bank delegation
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-07
PM Salam from Tyre: Lebanese government is working on three main tracks to recovery
Lebanon News
2026-02-07
PM Salam from Tyre: Lebanese government is working on three main tracks to recovery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-24
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-24
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-26
India, Israel to push free trade pact, boost defence cooperation, Modi says
World News
2026-02-26
India, Israel to push free trade pact, boost defence cooperation, Modi says
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes role in IMEC: Can Beirut and Tripoli ports become key hubs for the new trade route?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes role in IMEC: Can Beirut and Tripoli ports become key hubs for the new trade route?
0
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
0
Middle East News
2026-02-23
Four Syrian security personnel killed in IS attack: State media
Middle East News
2026-02-23
Four Syrian security personnel killed in IS attack: State media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes role in IMEC: Can Beirut and Tripoli ports become key hubs for the new trade route?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes role in IMEC: Can Beirut and Tripoli ports become key hubs for the new trade route?
2
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek
3
Lebanon News
11:55
Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:55
Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases
5
World News
13:47
White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports
World News
13:47
White House envoys disappointed after morning talks with Iranians, Axios reports
6
Middle East News
06:41
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports
Middle East News
06:41
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports
7
Lebanon News
12:18
PM Salam marks one year in office: Lebanese government laid foundation for rebuilding the state
Lebanon News
12:18
PM Salam marks one year in office: Lebanese government laid foundation for rebuilding the state
8
World News
14:03
Iran, US talks ended after 'significant progress': Oman FM
World News
14:03
Iran, US talks ended after 'significant progress': Oman FM
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More