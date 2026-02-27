Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said recent measures to place all payment defaulters under the customs system have led to significant improvements in revenue collection, with many companies responding by settling outstanding dues.



Jaber said the ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders and those who fail to declare or pay what they owe.



"We are seeking to provide the necessary resources to the directorate, given staffing shortages across the Finance Ministry due to the emigration of qualified personnel, to activate tax collection fully," he noted.



The minister added that the value-added tax system includes numerous exemptions and that mechanisms are in place to combat VAT evasion.



In the same context, Jaber called for the draft financial gap law to be placed on parliament's agenda for discussion and swift approval once deliberations are complete. He said passing the law would help Lebanon improve its financial situation.