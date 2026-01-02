Lebanon updates fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
02-01-2026 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Friday, January 2, 2026, fuel prices were updated, with the prices of 95- and 98-octane gasoline falling by LBP 23,000 and diesel dropping by LBP 14,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,320,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,359,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,237,000
* Gas: LBP 1,188,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

updates

prices

Risks to deposits: Lebanon's banks push back against financial gap law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-23

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-16

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-12

Lebanon's fuel prices drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-09

Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-31

Risks to deposits: Lebanon's banks push back against financial gap law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28

Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25

Holiday dining in Lebanon: Restaurants busy, catering thrives on events

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-28

Lebanese army denies forcing Syrians to cross river at northern border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-28

Samy Gemayel meets EU Ambassador, emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters

LBCI
Middle East News
04:03

Israeli army says interceptor fired at wrong target in the North

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More