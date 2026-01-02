Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Friday, January 2, 2026, fuel prices were updated, with the prices of 95- and 98-octane gasoline falling by LBP 23,000 and diesel dropping by LBP 14,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,320,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,359,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,237,000

* Gas: LBP 1,188,000