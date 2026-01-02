News
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02-01-2026 | 03:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon updates fuel prices
On Friday, January 2, 2026, fuel prices were updated, with the prices of 95- and 98-octane gasoline falling by LBP 23,000 and diesel dropping by LBP 14,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,320,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,359,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,237,000
* Gas: LBP 1,188,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
updates
prices
Risks to deposits: Lebanon's banks push back against financial gap law
Previous
