Public education in Lebanon at risk: report

According to a report published by Independent Arabia, public school students are walking into the unknown, not realizing when they will return to their classes, especially worried about the fate of the official certificate exams, as many assert that the students need a long time to return to the daily school routine.



Secondary school teachers are also suffering from the erosion of the value of their wages in the Lebanese Lira.



Based on Independent Arabia's report, many sold their large cars to buy small ones and save money for fuel. Yet, they could not pay their gasoline bills, which amounted to about one and a half million pounds, or about $18, which amounts to half the value of the official wage of a secondary teacher.



Besides the loss of wages and their purchasing value, teachers suffer from the disappearance of pensions and benefits of state employees.

Last week, Lebanon's Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced the opening of applications for the official certificate exams, angering parents of public school students and several teachers.