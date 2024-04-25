Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections

Lebanon News
2024-04-25 | 05:17
High views
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
0min
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections

The Lebanese Parliament approved a proposal to postpone municipal and mukhtars elections for a maximum of one year until suitable conditions are met to conduct them.
 
Thus, the Parliament approved the postponement until May 31, 2025, at the latest.

Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs
LBCI Previous

