Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced that an aircraft belonging to Ethiopian Airlines, registered in Ethiopia, landed early Thursday morning at Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport under the number: ET-AXK.



The Directorate confirmed in a statement that the airport security reported the presence of the phrase "Tel Aviv" in small letters on the aircraft's body and that it was very difficult to see from a distance.



The Ethiopian company explained that it is accustomed to recording the name of the airport where the aircraft lands for the first time after its purchase, which is what happened with the plane.



The company pointed out that it did not notice this issue before bringing the aircraft to Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport.



The Directorate requested the company to remove the phrase from the aircraft's body before allowing it to take off from Beirut.



It also requested the company to take necessary measures to ensure that there are no logos related to an Israeli entity on the company's aircraft before landing at the Beirut Airport.