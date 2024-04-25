Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-04-25 | 07:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah refutes Israel&#39;s claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon

A source in the Hezbollah party denied on Thursday what the Israeli Defense Minister announced about killing half of the party's leaders in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement on Wednesday that "half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon" had been "eliminated," noting that the other half "is hiding and leaving the field to our forces' operations."

A Hezbollah source told Agence France-Presse, "This is untrue and has no value; its goal is to boost the morale of the 'collapsing' army," referring to the Israeli army.

The source added that the number of those killed who hold "specific responsibilities" within Hezbollah "does not exceed the fingers of a hand."

AFP 
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

South

Yoav Gallant

Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-23

Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

PM Mikati urges investment in Lebanon amidst regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

Czech Republic summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Russian deputies passed anti-transgender law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30

Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More