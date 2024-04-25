News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-25 | 07:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
A source in the Hezbollah party denied on Thursday what the Israeli Defense Minister announced about killing half of the party's leaders in southern Lebanon.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement on Wednesday that "half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon" had been "eliminated," noting that the other half "is hiding and leaving the field to our forces' operations."
A Hezbollah source told Agence France-Presse, "This is untrue and has no value; its goal is to boost the morale of the 'collapsing' army," referring to the Israeli army.
The source added that the number of those killed who hold "specific responsibilities" within Hezbollah "does not exceed the fingers of a hand."
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
South
Yoav Gallant
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:17
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
Lebanon News
05:17
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
0
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs
0
Lebanon News
04:23
PM Mikati urges investment in Lebanon amidst regional challenges
Lebanon News
04:23
PM Mikati urges investment in Lebanon amidst regional challenges
0
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-15
Czech Republic summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel
World News
2024-04-15
Czech Republic summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:00
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
0
World News
2023-07-14
Russian deputies passed anti-transgender law
World News
2023-07-14
Russian deputies passed anti-transgender law
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:55
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
Lebanon News
02:55
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
3
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
4
Lebanon News
05:17
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
Lebanon News
05:17
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
5
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured
6
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
8
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More