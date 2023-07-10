Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-07-10 | 06:13


Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian has called for the protection of military and security institutions in Lebanon by filling vacancies in some of their ranks to enhance their renowned work and avoid interfering in their affairs.

He stated, "Maintaining security in Lebanon is the responsibility of the army, internal security forces, and other security apparatuses that safeguard the nation and citizens and provide an atmosphere of tranquility and safety." 

He emphasized that "without the awareness, wisdom, and national responsibility that these institutions and their leaders possess, the country would have fallen into the abyss of internal strife, as witnessed in Nahr al-Bared, Akkar, and previously in Khaldeh, Tayyouneh, and other regions of Lebanon."

He believed that "the army, which protects the country and its borders against the Israeli enemy, should be supported in various fields."

He also stressed that "preserving security is as important as the economy, which are both important lifelines." 

He expressed his concern about financial chaos after the end of the central bank governor's term, whose deputies threatened to resign if a new governor was not appointed. 

"This requires immediate solution and cannot be delayed, either by accelerating a president's election or by the deputy governors' continued responsibility in carrying out their national duties."

Grand Mufti Derian received Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, heading a delegation of officers, in the presence of Bassam Affifi. 

General Aoun congratulated the Mufti on his return from Hajj. The occasion was an opportunity to consult on matters concerning national security and citizens' interests. 

General Aoun briefed him on the tasks carried out by the army in addressing security issues in various regions of Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Derian

Lebanon

Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal
