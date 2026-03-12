Israel army says Hezbollah fired 200 rockets Wednesday night in 'biggest barrage' of war

Lebanon News
12-03-2026 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel army says Hezbollah fired 200 rockets Wednesday night in &#39;biggest barrage&#39; of war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel army says Hezbollah fired 200 rockets Wednesday night in 'biggest barrage' of war

The Israeli military said on Thursday that Hezbollah had fired around 200 rockets at Israel the night before, in what it described as the Lebanese armed group's "biggest barrage" since the war began.

"Last night, Hezbollah timed a simultaneous attack with Iran, firing rockets and drones at towns and communities across Israel. The numbers (are) about approximately 200 rockets, approximately 20 UAVs (drones) and combine those with ballistic missiles that were being fired from Iran in the same time," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told journalists in a briefing.

"This was Hezbollah's biggest barrage" since the start of the war, he said, but added "we had a good aerial defence and rapid response, resulting in minimal casualties, only two or three direct hits... and a few civilians that were lightly injured".

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

fired

rockets

Wednesday

night

'biggest

barrage'

LBCI Next
Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 687
Israel defense minister says ordered army to prepare for 'expanding' Lebanon operations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:09

Hezbollah says targeted north Israel with 'dozens of rockets' in new operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli army says Hezbollah fired around 70 rockets towards Israel since midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Israel's army says struck assets of Hezbollah-linked financial institution

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 687

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Israel defense minister says ordered army to prepare for 'expanding' Lebanon operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Lebanese ambassador oversees departure of humanitarian aid flight from Paris to Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:45

Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-10

Strike hits South Lebanon's Tyre after Israeli army warning

LBCI
World News
2026-02-11

Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Lebanese Ministry of Education announces closure of public schools, advises private institutions to avoid in-person classes this week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More