Israel army says Hezbollah fired 200 rockets Wednesday night in 'biggest barrage' of war

The Israeli military said on Thursday that Hezbollah had fired around 200 rockets at Israel the night before, in what it described as the Lebanese armed group's "biggest barrage" since the war began.



"Last night, Hezbollah timed a simultaneous attack with Iran, firing rockets and drones at towns and communities across Israel. The numbers (are) about approximately 200 rockets, approximately 20 UAVs (drones) and combine those with ballistic missiles that were being fired from Iran in the same time," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told journalists in a briefing.



"This was Hezbollah's biggest barrage" since the start of the war, he said, but added "we had a good aerial defence and rapid response, resulting in minimal casualties, only two or three direct hits... and a few civilians that were lightly injured".



AFP