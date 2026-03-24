The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said that the military and the Shin Bet killed a member of Iran's Quds Force in a strike in Beirut on Monday.



In a statement on X, Adraee said the navy carried out the strike on Monday based on intelligence provided by Shin Bet, targeting a man identified as Mohammed Ali Kourani.



The statement alleged that Kourani was involved in promoting what it described as terrorist plots under the direction of Iranian intelligence.



"Iranian intelligence agencies continue to operate from within Lebanon by recruiting and directing individuals to carry out attacks," he said.