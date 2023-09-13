Renewed clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp, injuring Islamic Jihad official

The renewal of clashes on Wednesday afternoon inside the Ain al-Hilweh camp between Fatah and Islamist factions along the Hittin - Jabal al-Halib axis resulted in the injury of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad official Mouin Abbas and another person.



Additionally, there was an explosion of a shell in the air above the town of Ghaziyeh in the south of Sidon and the penetration of sniper bullets into a commercial establishment on the Sidon sea corniche.