Kremlin says room for negotiation on Iran 'not exhausted'

29-01-2026 | 05:26
Kremlin says room for negotiation on Iran 'not exhausted'
Kremlin says room for negotiation on Iran 'not exhausted'

The Kremlin said on Thursday there was still room for negotiations in the standoff between ally Tehran and Washington, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new military strikes on Iran.

"It is clear that the potential for negotiations is not exhausted," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, adding: "any use of force can only create chaos in the region and lead to very dangerous consequences."


AFP
 

