At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-01-21 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon

Security sources said that at least two people were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

Residents and security sources reported that ambulances rushed to the site near a Lebanese army checkpoint, and the individuals targeted in the attack were not immediately clear."

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

South

Lebanon

Israel

Checkpoint

Army

LBCI Next
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-11

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Beyond sectarianism: Grand Mufti's call for inclusive governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Patriarch Al-Rahi calls for 'responsible' leadership in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

Tel Aviv airport traffic plunged in last three months of 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18

Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-13

Haniyeh: Any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is an ‘illusion’

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:56

Regional security at stake: Hajj Hassan on the interconnected challenges

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"

LBCI
Middle East News
01:10

Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More