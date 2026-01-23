US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike

23-01-2026 | 13:25
US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike
US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for an emergency security consultation amid reports that the U.S. military is completing its deployment and military preparations across wide areas of the Middle East ahead of a potential strike on Iran.

Military sources reported the arrival of fighter jets in Cyprus, the preparation of aerial refueling aircraft, and the deployment of THAAD air defense batteries at various locations across the region, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

These preparations have deepened divisions within Israel over expectations regarding the objective and the scale of a possible U.S. strike.

Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had set January 22 as the date for final readiness of the air force and air defense systems in parallel with the operation.

Tel Aviv is preparing militarily, with intelligence reports indicating that Iran possesses at least 2,000 ballistic missiles and would be capable of launching up to 300 missiles per day toward Israel.

The security meeting held on Thursday, attended by Zamir, did not focus solely on Iran but extended to all fronts, amid multiple scenarios that remain contingent on the strength and scope of the attack determined by the U.S. president.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel

United States

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

THAAD

