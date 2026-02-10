Macron warns of renewed US clashes as he urges EU to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms

10-02-2026 | 02:13
Macron warns of renewed US clashes as he urges EU to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms
2min
Macron warns of renewed US clashes as he urges EU to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday Europe should brace for further clashes with the U.S. and treat the recent “Greenland moment” as a wake‑up call to push through long‑delayed economic reforms and strengthen the bloc’s global power.

In interviews published on several European newspapers, Macron said Europe should not mistake a lull in tensions with Washington for a lasting shift despite the apparent end of disputes over Greenland, trade and technology.

“When there’s a clear act of aggression, I think what we should do isn’t bow down or try to reach a settlement. I think we’ve tried that strategy for months. It’s not working,” Macron told several papers, including Le Monde and the Financial Times.

Macron said the Trump administration was being "openly anti‑European" and seeking the EU’s "dismemberment."

"The U.S. will, in the coming months — that’s certain — attack us over digital regulation," Macron added, warning about potential U.S. import tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump should the EU use its Digital Services Act to control tech companies.

The French leader also renewed his call for fresh common borrowing, such as eurobonds, arguing this would allow the EU to invest at scale and challenge the hegemony of the U.S. dollar.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday for a summit where they will discuss measures to strengthen the EU economy and make it better able to stand up to the U.S. and China on the global stage.

Reuters

