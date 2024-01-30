News
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine
Lebanon News
2024-01-30 | 05:11
High views
0
min
Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine
The media relations of Hezbollah affirmed that indirect negotiations regarding the border file between Lebanon and occupied Palestine are exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese state.
This comes after the "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper published a news article it referred to as the file of indirect negotiations on the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.
A statement said, "Thus, what was mentioned in the referred article, in terms of form and content, is completely contrary to the truth and devoid of any accuracy, both in general and in detail."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Negotiations
Occupied Palestine
Lebanese
State
Hamas movement in Lebanon protests donor countries' decision to halt UNRWA funding
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
Related Articles
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-07
Press Highlights
2024-01-07
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
0
Lebanon News
08:55
Lebanon News
08:55
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon News
10:16
Recommended For You
0
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanon News
10:05
0
Lebanon News
08:55
Lebanon News
08:55
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon News
08:49
0
Lebanon News
06:23
Lebanon News
06:23
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Middle East News
2023-11-05
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-17
Press Highlights
2024-01-17
0
Press Highlights
02:51
Press Highlights
02:51
0
Middle East News
2023-12-20
Middle East News
2023-12-20
Videos
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
Sports News
2023-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
2
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon News
10:16
3
Press Highlights
02:33
Press Highlights
02:33
4
Lebanon News
05:11
Lebanon News
05:11
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
6
Press Highlights
03:09
Press Highlights
03:09
7
Middle East News
12:32
Middle East News
12:32
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
