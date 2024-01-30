Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine

2024-01-30 | 05:11
Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine
Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine

The media relations of Hezbollah affirmed that indirect negotiations regarding the border file between Lebanon and occupied Palestine are exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese state. 

This comes after the "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper published a news article it referred to as the file of indirect negotiations on the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine. 

A statement said, "Thus, what was mentioned in the referred article, in terms of form and content, is completely contrary to the truth and devoid of any accuracy, both in general and in detail."
 

