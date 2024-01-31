News
Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect
Lebanon News
2024-01-31 | 06:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect
The Constitutional Council has not reached a decision regarding the appeal to the law extending the terms of the security agency leaders.
Therefore, the extension is now in effect.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Constitutional Council
Decision
Appeal
Security
Leaders
