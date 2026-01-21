Syria says seven soldiers killed after Kurdish force targets arms factory

Middle East News
21-01-2026 | 08:40
High views
Syria says seven soldiers killed after Kurdish force targets arms factory
Syria says seven soldiers killed after Kurdish force targets arms factory

Syria's defense ministry said seven soldiers were killed on Wednesday when the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces targeted an arms depot in the country's northeast, despite a fresh ceasefire announced a day earlier.

"Army forces found a factory for producing explosive devices and drone munitions" in Hasakeh province near a border crossing with Iraq, the ministry said, adding that as government forces began securing the site, the SDF "targeted it with a suicide drone, leading to an explosion and the death of seven soldiers", with 20 others wounded.

AFP

US moving up to 7,000 IS detainees from Syria to Iraq: US military
Syria's Rifaat al-Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
