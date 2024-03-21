Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports

Lebanon News
2024-03-21 | 05:18
High views
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports

On Thursday, Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in the skies of the Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah areas, flying at low altitude and causing a sonic boom, reported the National News Agency.
 

