Kremlin: Russia seeks ways to overcome European sanctions on liquefied natural gas operations

The Kremlin said on Saturday that Russia will look for ways to overcome any European Union sanctions on liquefied natural gas operations, which Moscow describes as illegal.



Three EU sources said on Thursday that the next proposed sanctions package from the European Commission is expected to include restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas for the first time, including a ban on reloading in the EU and measures against three Russian LNG projects.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that any new EU restrictions would benefit the United States and mean that the European energy sector would have to pay more for gas.



Reuters