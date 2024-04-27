Mahfoud to LBCI: We are not against holding a unified exam for all Lebanese students

Head of the Private Schools Teachers Syndicate Nehme Mahfoud considered that "there is a political decision in the country being made," adding that it is not he who makes decisions.He said: "We acted based on the Minister of Education's decision and we do not object to conducting a unified exam for all students in Lebanon."He added: "We care about the students in the southern region."He stated in an interview on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, "We are not against [holding] a unified exam for all students in Lebanon, but it must be at a certain level."He pointed out that "we were not invited to any meeting on Monday," and asked the Minister of Education "to invite the Teachers' Syndicate, teacher associations, and the examining committees to discuss the curriculum that should be included in the unified exam."He blamed the Minister of Education for not inviting the committees for a meeting on Monday since "educators are the ones who make decisions about school subjects, not politicians."