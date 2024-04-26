Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged

2024-04-26 | 12:32
Pascal Sleiman&#39;s abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
2min
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Public Prosecutor in Mount Lebanon, Judge Ghada Aoun, has charged six detainees in connection with the crime of forming a gang of outlaws, kidnapping, and murdering Pascal Sleiman.

After reviewing the case file, Aoun found that the motive behind the abduction was ransom.

However, informed sources familiar with the investigation noted that the detainees' statements did not indicate a kidnapping for ransom.

The six accused in the case are Bilal Dalou, Mohammad Khaled, Mujahed Ghazal, Jaafar Jahjah, Ismail Mahfouz, and Nour Sleiman, the wife of Bilal Dalou.

The four perpetrators of the operation are Bilal Dalou, Mohammad Khaled, Firas Maimou, and Zakaria Al-Kassem. Maimou and Al-Kassem fled to Syria and are currently fugitives, not included in Judge Aoun's indictment.

Jaafar Jahjah and Ismail Mahfouz transported the car and the body, along with three others from the gang, to Syria.

Mujahed Ghazal was arrested because he was aware of what happened and was close to Bilal Dalou.

Dalou's wife was arrested for concealing Pascal's belongings and hiding a pistol.

The route from the Kharbeh district to the point of Pascal's abduction to where his body was found in Syria was a crucial station where the gang operated, specifically an abandoned hotel.

This hotel was used by one of the gang members, Mohammad Khaled, as an herb and firewood storage area. He even resided in a room there with his family, frequenting the area due to his family ties to Bilal Dalou.

Mujahed Ghazal also previously worked there.

The gang members worked as either a tuk-tuk driver, a janitor, or in a sewing workshop.

As a result, the case has been referred to the First Investigative Judge in Mount Lebanon, where a new phase will begin leading to the issuance of indictments and ultimately, the trial of the detainees.

