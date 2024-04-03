Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

2024-04-03 | 13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses &#39;threat&#39; to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

On Wednesday, the Israeli Defense Minister said that the war on the northern borders will pose a "difficult challenge" for them, but it will be "catastrophic for Hezbollah and Lebanon."
 

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Blinken-Macron diplomatic talks on Gaza crisis and preventing escalations in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-15

Iran-Hezbollah relations: Diplomatic approach to avoid wider conflict with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Nabatieh attack update: Israeli strike claims eight lives - search operations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

