Sharia Office of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah announces Eid al-Fitr on Friday, March 20

13-03-2026 | 06:43
Sharia Office of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah announces Eid al-Fitr on Friday, March 20
Sharia Office of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah announces Eid al-Fitr on Friday, March 20

The Sharia Office of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah announced that Friday, March 20, will mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr, according to his jurisprudential ruling, which relies on precise astronomical calculations with the possibility of sighting the moon.

The statement concluded: “We ask God to lift sorrow from our nation and grant us a near and joyful relief.”

