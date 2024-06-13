Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks

Lebanon News
2024-06-13 | 10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks

Israel vowed to respond forcefully to all Hezbollah attacks after the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group fired a barrage of rockets across the border for the second successive day on Thursday.

"Israel will respond with force to all aggressions by Hezbollah," government spokesman David Mencer said during a press briefing, adding that "whether through diplomatic efforts or otherwise, Israel will restore security on our northern border."

AFP

