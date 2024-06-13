News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
2024-06-13 | 10:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Israel vowed to respond forcefully to all Hezbollah attacks after the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group fired a barrage of rockets across the border for the second successive day on Thursday.
"Israel will respond with force to all aggressions by Hezbollah," government spokesman David Mencer said during a press briefing, adding that "whether through diplomatic efforts or otherwise, Israel will restore security on our northern border."
AFP
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israel
Response
Attack
Next
On LBCI, MP Bilal Abdallah calls for clearer initiative amid presidential stalemate
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-11
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-06-11
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
0
Lebanon News
10:05
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
10:05
G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border
0
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-07
White House informed: Kerem Shalom crossing to reopen Wednesday
World News
2024-05-07
White House informed: Kerem Shalom crossing to reopen Wednesday
0
World News
2024-05-31
Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime
World News
2024-05-31
Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Israeli political maneuvering amidst US tensions: Netanyahu's diplomatic moves
0
Breaking Headlines
2024-05-01
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
Breaking Headlines
2024-05-01
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
2
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
3
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
4
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
5
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
6
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
7
Lebanon News
07:35
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
Lebanon News
07:35
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More