Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes

Lebanon News
05-03-2026 | 16:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes

Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said 123 people have been killed and 683 others wounded in Israeli attacks since dawn on Monday, March 2.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Death Toll

Strikes

LBCI Next
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for March 7, 2026

LBCI
World News
06:04

Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
05:59

Iraq's Kurdish authorities say 'attack' shuts US-run oil field

LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Iran army says US bases in Kuwait attacked, vows strikes to 'continue'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for March 7, 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Health Ministry: Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills 5, injures 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Avichay Adraee issues urgent warning to residents in Bekaa villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

UN demands prompt probe into Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-23

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

MEA adjusts flights for March 6

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:22

Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:07

Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More