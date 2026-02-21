News
Pezeshkian says Iran will not bow to pressure amid US nuclear talks
Middle East News
21-02-2026 | 09:40
Pezeshkian says Iran will not bow to pressure amid US nuclear talks
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that his country would not bow its head to pressure from world powers amid nuclear talks with the United States.
"World powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads... but we will not bow our heads despite all the problems that they are creating for us," Pezeshkian said in a speech carried live by state TV.
Reuters
Middle East News
Masoud Pezeshkian
Iran
Pressure
US
Nuclear
Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'
Previous
