Pezeshkian says Iran will not bow to pressure amid US nuclear talks

Middle East News
21-02-2026 | 09:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pezeshkian says Iran will not bow to pressure amid US nuclear talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pezeshkian says Iran will not bow to pressure amid US nuclear talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that his country would not bow its head to pressure from world powers amid nuclear talks with the United States.

"World powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads... but we will not bow our heads despite all the problems that they are creating for us," Pezeshkian said in a speech carried live by state TV.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran

Pressure

US

Nuclear

Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-28

Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-17

Khamenei says US 'will not succeed' in destroying Iran as talks start

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-06

Iran FM says talks with US focused solely on nuclear issue

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-17

Iran president says open to 'verification' Tehran not seeking nuclear weapon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:29

Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-20

Israel army says on 'defensive alert' regarding Iran but no change to public guidelines

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28

Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-09

Arab states criticize Israel as it expands powers in occupied West Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More