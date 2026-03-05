Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned Thursday that a southern Beirut suburb will face devastation similar to Gaza after the Israeli military told residents to evacuate.



"Very soon Dahiyeh will resemble Khan Yunis," Smotrich said, referring to a southern Gaza city which has been heavily damaged by Israeli bombardments during the two-year war with Hamas.



"Hezbollah made a mistake, and it will pay a heavy price. We are striking at the head of the octopus in Iran, and at the same time we will sever Hezbollah's arm," he said in a video statement as he visited Israel's northern border.



AFP