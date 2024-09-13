Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees

2024-09-13 | 08:04
Lebanon&#39;s FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees

Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Abdallah Bou Habib held talks on the issue of Syrian refugees with Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, UNHCR's assistant high commissioner for protection.

Menikdiwela noted that the UN has observed a positive change in how the Syrian government handles refugees.

She highlighted growing momentum that could be leveraged to support early recovery and facilitate the return of refugees.

Menikdiwela also mentioned that UNHCR plans to facilitate the voluntary return of 30,000 Syrian refugees from Lebanon to Syria in the near future.

The Syrian displacement issue was also discussed between Bou Habib and French Ambassador Hervé Magro, with Bou Habib emphasizing the need to reconsider the European approach to the matter.

They also discussed the situation in southern Lebanon and the region, as well as France's efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent a full-scale war.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Minister

France

Ambassador

Hervé Magro

UNHCR

Syrian

Refugees

Crisis

