Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-09-13 | 08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Abdallah Bou Habib held talks on the issue of Syrian refugees with Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, UNHCR's assistant high commissioner for protection.
Menikdiwela noted that the UN has observed a positive change in how the Syrian government handles refugees.
She highlighted growing momentum that could be leveraged to support early recovery and facilitate the return of refugees.
Menikdiwela also mentioned that UNHCR plans to facilitate the voluntary return of 30,000 Syrian refugees from Lebanon to Syria in the near future.
The Syrian displacement issue was also discussed between Bou Habib and French Ambassador Hervé Magro, with Bou Habib emphasizing the need to reconsider the European approach to the matter.
They also discussed the situation in southern Lebanon and the region, as well as France's efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent a full-scale war.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign Minister
France
Ambassador
Hervé Magro
UNHCR
Syrian
Refugees
Crisis
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
World News
World News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
