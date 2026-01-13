News
Lebanon approves monthly grant for non-military retirees, reconstruction efforts ongoing: Minister of Information Paul Morcos
Minister of Information Paul Morcos announced that the government has decided to provide non-military retirees with a monthly grant of 12 million LBP, starting August 1.
Morcos also addressed the ongoing reconstruction efforts, emphasizing that the issue remains on the agenda.
“We are working on it, and there will be an upcoming session to address the matter positively,” he said.
