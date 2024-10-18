MEA adjusts some flight schedules for Oct. 21-26

2024-10-18
MEA adjusts some flight schedules for Oct. 21-26
MEA adjusts some flight schedules for Oct. 21-26

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced changes to the schedules of certain flights to and from Beirut between Oct. 21 and Oct. 26. The airline cited technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks between Lebanon and international destinations.

According to the airline’s statement, all other flights will operate as scheduled.

For schedule details, click here

Lebanon News

Middle East Airlines

Beirut

Flights

Lebanon

