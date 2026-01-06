Turkey demands Kurdish armed groups surrender weapons

06-01-2026 | 12:12
Turkey's defense minister on Tuesday demanded that all Kurdish armed groups -- "including in Syria" -- lay down their weapons.

"The PKK (the Kurdistan Workers' Party) and all affiliated groups must immediately cease all terrorist activity in regions where they are present, including in Syria, and lay down their weapons without condition," Yasar Guler said in Ankara.

