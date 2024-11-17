Israeli airstrike on Mar Elias in Beirut kills one, injures nine: Ministry of Health

2024-11-17 | 13:40
Israeli airstrike on Mar Elias in Beirut kills one, injures nine: Ministry of Health
0min
Israeli airstrike on Mar Elias in Beirut kills one, injures nine: Ministry of Health

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, issued a statement confirming that the Israeli airstrike on Mar Elias Street in Beirut resulted in the killing of one person and injuries to nine others, including two in critical condition.

Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson
Israel strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning (Videos)
