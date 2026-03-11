Trump says US must 'finish the job' in Iran

World News
11-03-2026 | 17:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says US must &#39;finish the job&#39; in Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says US must 'finish the job' in Iran

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States must "finish the job" in Iran -- hours after suggesting the war could be over soon because Washington had run out of targets.

"We don't want to leave early, do we? We've got to finish the job, right?" Trump said while talking about the U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran during a speech in Hebron, Kentucky.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Washington

Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Iran FM says UN must 'hold the criminals accountable' after US, Israeli strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

Iran's Khamenei says Trump 'guilty for the casualties' in protests

LBCI
World News
2026-02-19

Trump says Iran must make 'meaningful deal' or 'bad things happen'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:54

Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'

LBCI
World News
13:17

Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President

LBCI
World News
13:12

Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
12:34

Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-05

Italy to send air-defense aid to Gulf countries: PM

LBCI
World News
16:54

Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will 'defeat Israeli-American aggression'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-10

Britain's Prince William meets Saudi crown prince on official visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More