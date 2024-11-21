UNIFIL spokesperson tells NNA: No truth to reports of UNIFIL tour in Baalbek

Lebanon News
2024-11-21 | 07:50
High views
UNIFIL spokesperson tells NNA: No truth to reports of UNIFIL tour in Baalbek
UNIFIL spokesperson tells NNA: No truth to reports of UNIFIL tour in Baalbek

The spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, announced in a statement to the National News Agency that one media outlet had reported incorrect information, stating that "a UNIFIL convoy of eight vehicles had been circulating inside the city of Baalbek."

He clarified that "there are no UNIFIL vehicles in Baalbek."

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Baalbek

Vehicles

Israel's strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs target alleged Hezbollah weapons facilities: Army spokesperson claims
Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs
