UNIFIL spokesperson tells NNA: No truth to reports of UNIFIL tour in Baalbek
Lebanon News
2024-11-21 | 07:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL spokesperson tells NNA: No truth to reports of UNIFIL tour in Baalbek
The spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, announced in a statement to the National News Agency that one media outlet had reported incorrect information, stating that "a UNIFIL convoy of eight vehicles had been circulating inside the city of Baalbek."
He clarified that "there are no UNIFIL vehicles in Baalbek."
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Baalbek
Vehicles
