Macron urges sides to prevent new war in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05-03-2026 | 13:19
Macron urges sides to prevent new war in Lebanon
French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday "everything" must be done to prevent Lebanon "from once again being drawn into war" as he urged both Israel and Hezbollah to halt military operations.
"I spoke today with Lebanon's highest authorities in order to establish a plan to bring an end to the military operations currently being carried out by Hezbollah and Israel on either side of the border," Macron said on X in English.
"At this moment of great danger, I call on the Israeli Prime Minister not to expand the war to Lebanon."
AFP
