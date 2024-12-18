Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA

Lebanon News
2024-12-18 | 05:51
High views
0min
The Israeli army has reportedly continued its operations of demolishing homes in the Tyre District and various border villages in southern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Houses

South Lebanon

Tyre

Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports
PM Mikati discusses regional and security issues with Qatari Ambassador, IOM Director, and security officials
