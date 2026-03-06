News
Israeli media: Hezbollah plans attacks from Syria as Syrian president seeks to strike its positions along Bekaa Valley border
Lebanon News
06-03-2026 | 02:36
Israeli media: Hezbollah plans attacks from Syria as Syrian president seeks to strike its positions along Bekaa Valley border
According to Israeli public broadcaster citing intelligence sources, Hezbollah is reportedly planning to launch attacks on Israel from Syrian territory.
The report added that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa intends to target Hezbollah positions along the border in the Bekaa Valley region.
