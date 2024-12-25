Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15

2024-12-25 | 08:27
Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15
Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15

Emirates Airlines announced Wednesday that its flights to and from Beirut will remain suspended until January 15, 2025. 

In a statement, the airline cited ongoing concerns related to the regional security and operational challenges as the primary reasons for the extended suspension. 


Reuters

