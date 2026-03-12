Netanyahu says warned Beirut to stop Hezbollah, or Israel will

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he had warned Lebanon's government that Israel would act to disarm Hezbollah "on the ground" if Beirut failed to do so."I told the Lebanese government a few days ago: you are playing with fire if you continue allowing Hezbollah to operate, in violation of your commitment to disarm it," Netanyahu told a press conference."The time has come for you to do so. Now, if you do not do so, it is clear that we will do so," he continued.AFP