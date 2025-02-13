Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador

13-02-2025 | 04:36
Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador
Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun met with Henri Kastoun, the country’s ambassador to Liberia and Mali, to discuss the situation of the Lebanese expatriate communities in both countries.

The meeting also covered bilateral relations between Lebanon and the two West African nations.

